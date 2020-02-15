'The Green Deal' talk set for the midlands

The Midlands Region of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) is delighted to announce details of an upcoming talk “The Green Deal – Gearing up for new ways of working” where MEP and Vice President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness will speak on the subject of future changes in employment in the context of a greener Europe.



This event, which is kindly sponsored by Athlone Institute of Technology, will take place at 3.45pm on Monday, 24th February 2020 at Athlone Institute of Technology and includes a networking opportunity followed by the speaker.

The speaker for the event is Mairead McGuinness MEP, who is the First Vice-President of the European Parliament and is a regarded expert on European affairs. Following Mairead’s talk, the session will close with facilitated discussion amongst the attendees.

To attend this event, please register on www.eventbrite.ie Early booking is recommended. CIPD Midland’s Region events provide a great opportunity to keep up to date with CIPD issues that may be of interest to you.

