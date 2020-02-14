Permission sought for five house Kenagh development

Longford County Council planning department have recently confirmed the receipt of a planning application, seeking permission to develop five houses at Woodland Path, Kenagh, Co Longford.

The proposed construction consists of five dwelling houses, consisting of one two bedroom detached bungalow type dwelling houses and four, two bedroom semi-detached bungalow type dwelling houses on the same portion of lands on which four, two storey detached type dwelling houses were previously granted full planning permission under planning reference numberPl04/489.

Permission sought also includes the proposed connections to existing foul sewer, surface water & watermain networks and all ancillary site works at the site in Kenagh.

