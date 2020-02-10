Three arrested in Longford after failing roadside breath tests

On Friday morning, February 07, Gardaí in the Longford/Roscommon Roads Policing Unit conducted a multi-agency checkpoint on the N5 in Mullolagher, Co Longford, with three subsequent arrests made. 

In total, 141 people/motorists were tested for intoxicants. Three motorists were then arrested at the scene after failing roadside breath tests. 

Proceedings to follow. 