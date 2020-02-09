Longford musician Kierno to have own radio show

Longford musician Kierno, who is currently based in Manchester, has just announced that he has qualified as a radio presenter and will soon be producing his own show on Mancehster’s award-winning radio station, All FM.

Kierno is originally from County Longford and is still currently working on his first solo album. Kierno's radio show will be called From Manchester With Love and the musician has revealed that Aslan’s Christy Dignam has agreed to appear on the show.

The show will be available online via www.allfm.ie.

Kierno will be doing a guest slot at a charity event in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, April 24. Tickets are €15.

Also read: Appropriation exhibition to be launched at Longford's Backstage Theatre