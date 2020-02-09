The Full Monty Variety Show is coming to Longford this Valentines night

The event is being run in aid of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund.

The Longford Arms Hotel and Ollie Cox Injury Fund proudly presents the Full Monty Variety Show on Valentine’s night, Friday February 14, 2020.

There will be a free shuttle bus from Tarmonbarry and Clondra in and out of Longford. Doors open at 8.30pm and tickets are 15€. MC on the night will be Jimmy Connell and there will be a DJ afterwards.

Tickets are on sale in the following locations: Longford Arms Hotel; The Richmond Inn (McPartlands); Ward’s Pharmacy, Ballymahon St Longford; Loughrey’s Pharmacy Dublin St Longford; Loughrey’s Pharmacy Harbour Row Longford; Loughrey’s Pharmacy Drumlish Longford; Gala Filling Station Dublin Rd Longford; The Mill Bar Drumlish Longford; Coy’s Bar Tarmonbarry (The Shannon Bar), Roscommon; Cooney’s Hotel Ballymahon Longford; McGowan’s Bar in Newtownforbes, Longford. More details and photographs next week.

Also read: Appropriation exhibition to be launched at Longford's Backstage Theatre