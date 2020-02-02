Cloncallow Cemetery set to get Commemorative stone

Ballymahon’s Cllr Pat O’Toole (FF) has made some headway in his efforts to secure funding for a commemorative stone for Cloncallow Cemetery, with Ballymahon Municipal District colleagues agreeing that €3,000 in funding should be allocated to the project.

Cllr O’Toole raised the issue at the December meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District, requesting that Longford County Council consider erecting a plaque or commemorative stone in the Forgney cemetery, given its association with the famine of 1847 and the former Ballymahon Workhouse, which opened in April 1850.

“The cemetery committee have carried out major improvement works there over the past number of years and feel that a plaque or stone would be fitting memorial to all those from the famine era who are interred there,” he said.

