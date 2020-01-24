Ballymahon furniture designer heading to Stockholm fair

Maceij Dubiel, a young furniture designer from Ballymahon, Co Longford, is taking his talents to the international stage, as he prepares to have his chair design featured at the upcoming Stockholm Furniture and light fair 2020.

Maceij stated: “I am very excited to announce that my chair design will be featured at Stockholm furniture and light fair 2020.”

The fair is described as one of the world’s leading events for Scandinavian designers and it takes place this coming February, 04-06.

The former student of GMIT Letterfrack, who graduated with a Bsc (honours) in furniture design and manufacturing, spoke of his delight at the achievement.

He said: “I am honoured to be one of the five lucky students to represent my college, GMIT, on a global stage.

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to both showcase my design and gain exposure to some of the world’s most prestigious design work.” he concluded.