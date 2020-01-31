Killoe community games art and model making competition this weekend

Killoe community games are hosting an Art & Model-making Competition this coming Sunday, February 2, from 3-6pm.

All children from the ages of U8 to U16 are invited to come and take part in the competition, which takes place in Ennybegs community centre. All entries must be a community games activity, with all art entries to be either a drawing, painting, collage or cartoon.

Drawing paper will be provided on the day, though participants must bring their own colouring and drawing utensils. Model makers must also bring their own modelling clay, accessories and base to display the model.

