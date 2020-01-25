Details for Longford Athletics club road race 2020 revealed

Longford Athletics Club (AC) have announced details of their ever-popular road race for 2020.

This year’s instalment, which is the 6th annual event, will take place on Sunday, March 01, 2020. The annual 10k and 5k race is a fundraising event for the Athletics club, with both the 10k and 5k run on a fast 5km loop.

There will also be a 2k run for primary school students to take part in, however, this is a fun run only and will not be a chip timed event.

Also read: Local stars honoured at Longford GAA Team of the Championship and player of the year awards

Registration for the 2km run will only be available on the day of the run. All participants in this year’s event will receive a finisher medal. Registration / Number collection will take place at the Scouts Den from 9am on Sunday, March 01.

The Primary Schools 2k Run will start at 10.00am, with both 5/10k races starting at 11.00am. The races will start at Albert Reynolds Peace Park The Mall Longford.

For further information see https://www.popupraces.ie