Goldsmith Festival Poetry Competition launches this week

This year’s Goldsmith Literary Festival committee is hard at work planning the 2020 festival, which promises to be as good as it has been in recent years.

As part of this year’s festival, the launch of the Goldsmith Festival Poetry Competition 2020 takes place this week. In association with Nally Bros., Ballymahon and the Goldsmith Schools Poetry Competition 2020.

The launch will be by Mr Noel Monahan and he, Rose Moran and other local poets will be reading some poetry. It all kicks off in the Goldsmith Room of Ballymahon Community Library on Friday, January 24, at 7pm.

