Ballymahon table quiz to take place in aid of St Patrick's Day parade
A fundraiser table quiz is scheduled to take place in Cooney’s Hotel Ballymahon, in aid of the St Patrick’s Day Parade 2020
A fundraiser table quiz is scheduled to take place in Cooney’s Hotel Ballymahon, in aid of the St Patrick’s Day Parade 2020.
The quiz will take place on Friday, February 07, kicking off at 9pm. The price for a team of four is €40 and there will be many spot prizes and finger food on the night. All welcome to attend.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on