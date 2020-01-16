Longford farmer aiming for Macra North west King title

Longford farmer and current Longford king, Kevin Halvey, is bidding for the AIB Macra North West King title.

Kevin is one of nine regional kings battling it out for the North West crown and is in direct competition with farmers from Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Donegal and Galway.

Kevin, whose hobbies are traveling and motorsports, aims to promote farm safety if he is successful in his quest for the crown.

The AIB Macra North West King and Queen will be officially crowned on Saturday, January 18. Tickets are available for purchase at www.macra.ie/shop