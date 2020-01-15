Longford queen aiming for North West Macra queen title

Longford queen, Lanesboro farmer and Macra na Feirme member, Laura Farrell, is one of a number of farmers vying it out for the AIB North West Macra queen title.

Laura is one of nine farmers taking part, representing Longford, with other farmers from counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Monaghan, Cavan, Mayo, Sligo, Galway and Donegal. If the Longford queen were to win AIB Northwest she would hope to encourage the ladies to join Macra and show what craic we have at events like AIB Northwest Kings and Queens.

If you'd like to cheer on the lovely Laura as she battles for the crown this Saturday, January 18, tickets can be purchased at www.macra.ie/shop.