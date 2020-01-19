Success for Ballymore girl at Scór na nÓg
Erin Ross with her award
There was significant success for Erin Ross of Ballymore GAA at Scór na nÓg on Sunday, January 12, as she bagged herself a Leinster title.
Erin won the Leinster final of the competition in the solo singing/amhránaíocht aonair category.
She will now go forward to compete in the All-Ireland final in Killarney on Saturday, February 1.
“This is an amazing achievement for Erin who now advances to the All-Ireland Final on the 1st February in Kerry.
“Congrats Erin from all in Ballymore.”
Also read: Director Aaron Monaghan excited to be bringing Trad to Longford
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on