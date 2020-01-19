Plenty of services to avail of at Longford library in 2020

As we head into the middle of January it is not too late to make a New Year's resolution to join your local library!

There is no charge to join and membership comes with lots of great benefits: You can borrow up to 12 items at a time and you have them for three weeks. You can also use your library card in any public library in the country.

There is no charge to request a book from another library and we will notify you when it arrives here.You can use a computer free of charge for one session every day. You can also practice for your driver theory test. They have a printing and photocopying service for a small charge and we have a free scanning service.

They also get the Irish Times newspaper every day and the Longford Leader every Wednesday, as well as the Irish Independent on a Tuesday and Thursday and the Farmers Journal on a Thursday. Some of their free online services on our website longfordlibrary.ie include access to eBooks, audio books, language courses and magazines.

They also have a book-club, writing group, knitting group and run various classes, exhibitions and events for all ages throughout the year. For more on what we have to offer please call in and we will be happy to tell you all about our services.

Some of the upcoming classes in Longford Library;

One-to-one computer classes for over 55's every Tuesday morning

Italian classes every Wednesday evening

Ciorca Cainte every Thursday 1 - 2pm

Art classes starting January 15th, 10.30 - 12pm

Flower arranging classes starting Wednesday February 19, 7.00-8.30pm

Please like and share their Facebook page Longford Branch Library to keep up-to-date with all that is happening in Longford Branch Library.

