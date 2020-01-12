Emergency services at scene of N55 collision between Ballinagh and Granard
The emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the N55 between Ballinagh and Granard.
The collision occurred near the Arva turn-off between Ballinagh and Granard.
The road is in the process of being cleared and motorists can expect some disruption on the route.
Cavan County Council says that the N55 has since re-opened.
There are no reports of injuries.
#CAVAN Collision on N55. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 12, 2020
The N55 is currently closed between Ballinagh and Killydoon following a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area for the present. #Cavan pic.twitter.com/kt182908U5— Cavan County Council (@cavancoco) January 12, 2020
