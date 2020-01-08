Recycle your Christmas tree for free in Longford

Recycle your Christmas tree for free in Longford

Longford county council have issued a notice that all Longfordians can avail of a free Christmas tree recycling service. 

This can be done - free of charge - at Mulleadys Civic Amenity sites in Drumlish and Longford. The service will be available until January 31. 

For further information see www.mulleadys.com 