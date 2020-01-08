Longford Pipe Band rings in new year in style

The New Year was played in with some style by the Longford Pipe Band in front of St Mel’s Cathedral to a large appreciative audience last week.

The very popular Humans of Longford Facebook page made its first ever video of the occasion, which was viewed by thousands worldwide.

Formed in 1966, the band has entertained the crowds on New Year’s Eve every year since and is one of the few towns in Ireland with this proud tradition.

Lead drummer Christy Devlin joined the band while still a school boy and hasn't missed a beat since 1966 - also the year Longford won its only ever National League title.

This year, seven members of the Mc Guinness family were playing; John and his daughter Carol, Tom, James and Benny along with his daughters Síobhan and Gráinne.

Adrian Deely, Michelle McGuire, Jude Nevin and Pat Lennon are also valued members.

The Longford Pipe Band expect to continue the tradition of ringing in the New Year at the cathedral crossing for as long as there is a band.

Long may they continue.