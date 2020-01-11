South Longford residents to take part in Swan Census

In a bid to keep track of and save the extensive wildlife in Lanesboro, Kenagh, Killashee, Newtowncashel and Derryadd, members of the local community will be taking part in the Swan Census 2020.

There are currently a large number of whooper swans residing in the area.

The census takes place this weekend, January 11 and 12 and the local community is asked to keep an eye out on their travels around Lanesboro, Killashee and in between over the two days.

Pictures and locations of swans in the area are required by Monday lunchtime and should be emailed to notoderryadd@gmail.com.

All and any help would be greatly appreciated.

