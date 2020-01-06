Small dog found in Ballymahon

The dog will be kept safe with the Dog Warden until the owner is found, or it is rehomed.

Longford Society for Prevention of Cruetly to Animals (SPCA) have issued a post online, appealing for the owner of a small Jack Russel dog to come forward.

The small dog (male) was found in the Ballymahon area of Co Longford on Sunday, January 5, by a concerned local. The dog was checked and a microchip not found.

Also read - 2019 in Longford: When beef farmers fought back

As the finder has cats, the small dog has now been placed under the care of the Dog Warden, where he will be kept until its owner is found or the animal is rehomed.

Anyone who may think this is their dog, should contact Longford dog warden. Proof of ownership will be required.