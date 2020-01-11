Longford cllr confident of 'good outcome' for St Christopher’s

Cllr Micheàl Carrigy, Cathaoirleach of Longford county council, recently attended the Dail debate in relation to Section 30 agencies - such as St Christopher's in Longford - who have been unable to pay increments to staff in recent years.

Cllr Carrigy has brought the concerns at St Christopher's to Government. He confirmed that €39m has been allocated in the 2020 HSE Capital Plan to deal with this issue specifically for agencies in the Disability services.

Cllr Carrigy said: “At present it is losing staff to the HSE and finding it difficult to fill a number of positions due to the pay difference.

“I have held positive discussions with HSE officials recently as they finalise the 2020 plan.

“I am confident of a good outcome that will start to address the pay issues and create sustainable funding going forward.” he concluded.

