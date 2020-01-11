Longford cllr confident of 'good outcome' for St Christopher’s
Cllr Micheàl Carrigy with St Christopher's CEO Derek Scanlon in Dàil Eireann at the recent debate.
Cllr Micheàl Carrigy, Cathaoirleach of Longford county council, recently attended the Dail debate in relation to Section 30 agencies - such as St Christopher's in Longford - who have been unable to pay increments to staff in recent years.
Cllr Carrigy has brought the concerns at St Christopher's to Government. He confirmed that €39m has been allocated in the 2020 HSE Capital Plan to deal with this issue specifically for agencies in the Disability services.
Cllr Carrigy said: “At present it is losing staff to the HSE and finding it difficult to fill a number of positions due to the pay difference.
“I have held positive discussions with HSE officials recently as they finalise the 2020 plan.
“I am confident of a good outcome that will start to address the pay issues and create sustainable funding going forward.” he concluded.
