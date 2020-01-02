Motorist caught speeding in Edgeworthstown

Picture - GardaTraffic

Longford Roads Policing Unit, while testing out a new speed gun, detected a driver traveling at 136kms in 100km zone.

The motorist was driving on the N4 at Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, at the time. A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) is to follow.