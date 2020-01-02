Motorist caught speeding in Edgeworthstown
Picture - GardaTraffic
Longford Roads Policing Unit, while testing out a new speed gun, detected a driver traveling at 136kms in 100km zone.
The motorist was driving on the N4 at Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, at the time. A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) is to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit detected driver with new speed gun driving at 136kms in 100km zone on N4 at Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. FCPN to follow. pic.twitter.com/6CC5GfW9jJ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2020
