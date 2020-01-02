Young man and woman hospitalised following collision near Ballymahon

A male and female in their 20s were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision, which took place on the N55 at Clonard, Ballymahon on News Year's Day at approximately 5.40pm.

Gardaí and emergency services including the local fire service attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions, with garda checkpoints set up to redirect traffic.

The road remained closed late into the night.

Read more: Emergency services at the scene of single-vehicle crash on N55 between Ballymahon and Carrickboy