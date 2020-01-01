Emergency services at the scene of single vehicle crash on N55 between Ballymahon and Carrickboy
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the N55.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Traffic update Longford: The N55 between Carrickboy and Ballymahon is closed due a single vehicle RTC. Local diversions are in place pic.twitter.com/AIG88YoOR2— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 1, 2020
#LONGFORD N55 closed outside Ballymahon. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 1, 2020
