Are you up to task to take part in the Ardagh 10 mile challenge this weekend

The annual Ardagh 10 Mile Challenge takes place on Saturday, December 28 from 11am.

The first mile of the course brings you on the scenic route around the village before you head out over on the loop course before you once again run through the historic and award winning village of Ardagh to finish at the village green. Registration will take place in Ardagh Community Centre from 11am.

All entrants in both the 10 Mile Challenge and the 5K Fun Run will be chip timed. Results will be available online on the event’s Facebook Page shortly after completion of the race. Every entrant on completion of the 10 Mile Challenge and 5km chipped race will receive a specially commissioned medal.

There will be prize money this year for the first three ladies and the first three gentlemen over the finish line for the 10 mile challenge. 1st place will receive €100, 2nd place will win €75 and 3rd place will get €50. There will also be trophies for the first ,an and woman in the 10 mile challenge, as well as a number of other prizes up for grabs.

Also read: Carrickedmond ladies football club mega Christmas jumper party night fundraiser

For the 5k fun run, there will be trophies for the first three ladies and gentlemen over the finish line and for the first three boys and girls under 16 over the finish line.

This event raises funds for Ardagh Moydow Glen Community Games. All money raised goes towards providing community games activities for children in the parish.10 Mile registration takes place online up to and including December 23 and will be €20 (excluding online booking fee). Entry fee on the day will be €25.

5k registration is available online also for €15 (excluding booking fee) for chipped timed registration with a finisher medal and €5 (excluding booking fee) for non-chip timed entry and no medal.

Also read: Over half a million in funding for Longford animal welfare organisations