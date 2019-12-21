Longford county choir Christmas celebration concert a triumph

Longford County Choir was joined by a large and enthusiastic audience for their Christmas Celebration Concert on Sunday night in St Mel’s Cathedral.

They were enthralled by the singing of the choir joined by wonderful guest soloist Clare Dixon and also choir soloists Rosemary Connolly and Breen McGee. The choir were accompanied by the Chamber Ensemble and our multi talented Musical Director Fintan Farrelly on the organ and piano.

St Mel’s is a marvellous venue and the choir is very grateful to the Administrator, Fr McKiernan and the members of the Pastoral Council for allowing us to use it. Fr Michael McGrath was the excellent MC for the evening.

This Christmas the choir had the benefit of a new stage that was designed, made and fitted by the members of the Longford Town Men’s Shed. The work was expertly done and this is a great example of cooperation between voluntary organisations in Longford.

The County Choir wish our many patrons and generous sponsors a happy Christmas and look forward to performing for them again in the New Year.

Also read: Students of Scoil Mhuire bring festive cheer with Christmas song