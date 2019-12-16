WATCH| Students of Scoil Mhuire bring festive cheer with Christmas song

Tis the season to be jolly - well almost, with only nine days until the big day on December 25.

With this in mind and in a bid to bring some festive cheer to those with hearing difficulties, a group of students from Scoil Mhuire Longford recorded themselves singing a Christmas jingle.

It wasn't just a typical performance of the Shakin' Stevens Christmas classic 'Merry Christmas everyone' either, as the group not only sang the song, but also signed it out.

Check out their performance below, which was captured by Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran.