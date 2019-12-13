Longford band to appear on Late Late tonight 

Longford band 'Cronin' have confirmed that they will be taking part in tonight's Shane McGowan Late Late show special

All Irish eyes will be focused on their television screens later this evening, Friday December 13, as the RTÉ Late Late show hosts a special tribute night in honour of Irish music legend and Pogues front man, Shane McGowan.

Featuring some of the country’s most famed entertainers, viewers will be treated to the comedic talents of one Pat Shortt, Jason Byrne, and a number of Ireland’s top musicians, who will perform to pay tribute to songwriter Shane McGowan.

Some of the other guests lined up to appear include Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill, Aiden Gillen, Patrick Bergin, Moya Brennan, Philomena Begley and Pat McCabe. There will also be significant Longford interest in tonight’s show, as also taking part is Drumlish band Cronin.

Mick Cronin confirmed the news of their appearance to the Longford Leader, so make sure you tune into the Late Late Show tonight, Friday, December 13, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

