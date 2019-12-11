Ballyleague pianist to take centre stage for special pre-Christmas piano treat

Ballyleague pianist Peter Regan is back again to perform a piano extravaganza in Backstage Theatre Longford this Friday, December 13 at 8pm.



The local talent is hot off the heels of a series of concerts in London, Madrid, Andalusia, Galway and Waterford and is delighted to be coming home for Christmas after a busy term of studies at the Royal College of Music in London.

The evening promises to be a feast for the soul with offerings of Chopin’s Ballade in F minor, his most beautiful nocturnes and Franck’s mighty Prelude, Chorale and Fugue on the programme. Not one to rest on his laurels, Peter already has a busy 2020 planned too.

The New Year will see him performing with London ‘cellist Meera Raja, playing with Irish violinist Phoebe White at the West Wicklow Festival and he will perform Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Dublin Orchestral Players in the National Concert Hall as part of their 80th anniversary celebration.

Don’t miss out on this special pre-Christmas treat.



Tickets are available online from www.backstage.ie or call 043-334 7888

