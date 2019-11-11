Design change sought at Granard Motte Enterprise Ltd
Granard Motte Enterprise Ltd have made an application to Longford County Council planning department, seeking to change the current design of the existing link/extension building on site at Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford.
The purpose of the design change is to link the existing previously permitted café/restaurant & interpretive centre which were previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number's PL16/51 & PL16/42 respectively.
The proposed extension/link building will include a reception and retail area along with sanitary facilities, all at ground floor level together with offices at first floor level and all ancillary works.
