Longford students invited to explore ‘Study Away’ event

One of Europe’s leading experts in securing successful applications to international universities has announced his first ever Irish event.

Taking place on Friday, November 15, from 6pm to 8pm in The Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel, Dublin, the Study Away event is free to attend and will see advisors from top third-level institutions from eight countries being represented – all on-hand to assist students with their application enquiries.

At the event, students will also have an opportunity to speak with the event organiser, David Hawkins -

The University Guy, to gain invaluable information on how to make their applications a success.

Students and families are invited to speak with David and university representatives to ask any questions about university applications, exams, interviews, deadlines, and much more.

The event, which is supported by Unifrog, is free to attend and is now open for registrations on www.studyaway.ie