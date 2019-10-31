Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Midlands teen

Gardaí in Athlone are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Ronan Quinn.

Ronan has been missing from Athlone since Sunday, October 27. When last seen, Ronan was wearing a blue jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms, black runners, a baseball cap and was carrying two back packs, one blue and one dark.

Anyone who has seen Ronan or has information which could assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2609, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

