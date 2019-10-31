Longford pair bailed on violent disorder charge

Two men who allegedly committed violent disorder with four other men during a row in Longford town over two years ago have been ordered to steer clear of any prosecution witnesses in the case.

Michael McDonagh (23) 7 Palace Drive, Ardnacassa, Longford and Martin McVilly (21) 7 Glebe View, Longford were both charged with Section 15 offences arising from an incident at Earl Street, Longford on September 9 2017.

Sgt Liam Ward said both men made no reply after caution when the charges were put to them prior to last Tuesday’s court sitting.

There was no objection to bail made either by the State on the proviso neither of the men have any contact, direct or indirect with any potential prosecution witnesses in the case.

The pair were remanded on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on November 26 2019.

Full disclosure of all relevant documentation to the case was also ordered to be released to the defence within two weeks.