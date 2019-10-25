Update: Roadworks on the N4 Longford to Edgeworthstown Road

Longford County Council have issued an update on the ongoing works on the N4 Longford to Edgeworthstown Road at Cooleeny, which have been in place since July 29.

The Road has remained open throughout with traffic management including a Special Speed Limit in place. The main resurfacing works has been carried out at night time to minimise traffic disruption

Details of the remaining works are as follows:

29th October 2019 & 30th October 2019: Final two nights of the night time works to finish the patch repairs on the N4 Longford Bypass.

31st October 2019 to 22nd November 2019: The final 3 weeks of works will be normal daytime working hours 8am to 6pm (off the road at 1pm on Friday) to complete Lining, Road Studs, drainage & Accomodation works at house/commercial frontages

