25 Card Drive for Grattan’s GAA fundraiser

The Maguire brothers from Stonepark, Tom and Mick, have organised a massive 25 Card drive as part of their fundraising drive for the Grattan's GAA Oskars event.

It will take place in Stonepark school on Saturday, November 2, at 8.30pm.

Top prize will be €1000 cash and the event is expected to attract card players from across the Midlands. Despite reports from the filming of Waking Ned, Mick Maguire has assured the general public that he will be fully clothed on the night!