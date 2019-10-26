Multimillion euro funding for AIT/LIT consortium welcomed

Athlone Institute of Technology have welcomed the announcement by Minister Joe McHugh and Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor of €2 million in funding for the AIT/LIT consortium as part of the Government’s investment in the progression of the technological university sector.

Also read: Longford public warned of bogus TV licence inspectors

This funding further endorses the Government's support for the new AIT/LIT consortium. LIT and AIT announced last week that it was forming a consortium to develop a new technological university for the Mid-West and Midlands, having made a joint application for funding earlier this year to the Higher Education Authority 2019.

Minister Mitchell O’Connor noted that the consortium, is an “exciting new development”. Welcoming the funding, President of AIT, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin said that this funding will act as a catalyst in expediting the AIT/LIT application for technological university status.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy also welcomed the news of the new technological university (tu) and says it offers a 'great opportunity' to bring University status to the Midlands.

Also read: Longford councillors call for OPW to reintroduce drainage schemes in Longford