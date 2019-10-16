Update sought on Great Water street road closure

At the recent meeting of Longford’s elected local representatives, Cllr John Browne sought an update on the road closure on Great Water street, caused by the fire to the unoccupied Oak Bar

Cllr Browne said the closure is affecting many businesses in the immediate locality.

“Can we get an indication as to when Great Water street will reopen for traffic, because the businesses down there are suffering from the road closure.”

The council confirmed that Director of Services John Brannigan will issue an update as soon as possible.

