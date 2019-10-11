Family fun day in Ardagh this Sunday

St Mels N.S. Parents Association are holding an Astro turf Fundraiser Raffle and Family Fun day on Sunday, October 13, at 2pm.

The event will be hosted in Lyons Pub Ardagh and there will not only be music,but also facepainting, games and food. Cllr. Colm Murray will also be on hand to draw the raffle tickets and present prizes. The raffle will take place at 3pm.

Also read: Series of fundraisers starts with Walk-a-thon in Drumlish this weekend

All are welcome to attend.