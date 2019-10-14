Colmcille variety group up and running and seeking new members

The community of Colmcille have recently set up their own Variety group.

The team behind the group held their first meeting at the Colmcille Community Centre at 8:30pm on Tuesday, October 8. All budding performers, singers, dancers, actors and entertainers are urged to tag along to the next meeting and join the crew.

Organisers posted, “The aim is to revitalise the group and get the concerts going again.

“Everyone is welcome young and young at heart.”

For further information, call 086-8423854.

