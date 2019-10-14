Mid-Roscommon Vintage Club to host tractor run in aid of sick Children’s Fund.

Mid-Roscommon Vintage Club is holding a monster tractor run and vintage rally on Sunday week, October 20 in aid of the Kilglass based Sick Children’s Fund.

The event is open to all tractors both modern and vintage, and also vintage cars. Tractor and car owners are advised to assemble in Bawn Street, Strokestown at 10.45 am on Sunday morning where refreshments will be served and registration will take place.

After registration the cavalcade of vehicles will travel out the N5 towards Scramogue where marshals will be on duty to indicate the direction of the route. The planned course, a distance of 40k, takes the run on the scenic route around Sliabh Ban mountain through Curraghroe, (via R371) to Ballyleague, and (via N63) to Beechwood, where it turns right (on the L1425) for Kilrooskey, Ballybeg and Carnaska and back to Strokestown.

For vintage vehicles a shorter route of 25k will turn right at Curraghroe and proceed to “John’s of Doughill” where a short break will take place. The procession will then restart and continue through Ballagh, Kilrooskey Cross and Ballybeg to the Lismehy turn-off for Carnaska and onto the R368 towards Strokestown.

When all vehicles have returned to Strokestown the participants and the public are invited to Compton’s Central Bar where Willie and Bernie will be there to wish you a céad mile fáilte and serve you some finger food. Afterwards an auction of donated items will take place.

This planned spectacle should attract some of the most modern tractors of the day as well as vintage tractors dating back to the 1930s and cars dating to the 1940s and 50s. So if you own a modern tractor, a vintage tractor or a vintage car or indeed a bicycle, Strokestown is the place to be on October 20 for The Sliabh Ban Tractor-Run and Vintage Rally.

