Have you seen Molly the cat?

A pet owner from Legan, Co Longford, has expressed her concern over her missing cat, Molly.

Molly, pictured, has been missing since the morning of Thursday, October 3, from the Kinard area of Legan. Molly is one-year old, neutered, and as you may have guessed, a female. The cat has no collar, but is microchipped.

Owner Sharon Nally said, “Molly is friendly and loves cuddles and has never been away from home this long before.

“We miss her so much, any news would be appreciated.”

Anyone who may have seen Molly the cat can contact Sharon on 087-2315884.

