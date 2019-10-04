Team Archie to host 20-mile race this Sunday

As Team Archie prepare for their 3rd consecutive Dublin Marathon, they will host a 20 mile race on this Sunday, October 06.

The official race (run or walk) starts at 8:15am, about 300metres on the Athlone side of Collins Service station in Kiltoom. The route will be along the Roscommon/Athlone Road to the finish at Roscommon Leisure Zone on the Lanesboro Road.

To register for this event please call 0879215490, where details of transport to the start line and bag-drop service will be outlined.

Organisers stated, "Please support Team Archie and the Join Our Boys Trust at the start line, along the route or at the finish and please WEAR ORANGE to show your support."

