Longford Leader editorial: County final day is always very special

There is something very special about county final day and there promises to be a great atmosphere in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday as old rivals Killoe Emmet Óg and Longford Slashers go head-to-head for the Sean Connolly Cup.

It is a repeat of the 2012 decider which required a replay before Killoe prevailed. Interestingly, this decade has witnessed three clubs win three county titles apiece, Slashers (2010, ‘11 & ‘13), Killoe (2012,’14 & ‘15) and Mullinalaghta (2016, ‘17 & ‘18).

Mullinalaghta’s remarkable Leinster success captivated the nation. This time it is Killoe and Slashers centre stage.

An intriguing contest awaits to see who ends the decade with bragging rights and four county titles.

Also read: Longford greyhound track reopens and Bord na gCon confirm support