Longford greyhound track reopens and Bord na gCon confirm support

Deputy Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD last week questioned the CEO of Bord na gCon in relation to the Longford Greyhound Stadium, asking him to pledge his support for the track at the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

In response to Deputy Burke’s questions, Ger Dollard, the IGB CEO, said: “we will support it fully as we have up to this point”.

Answering further questions from Deputy Burke, Dollard stated that while it was not the IGB’s decision to close the track, he understands that fire safety works will be complete and the track up and running for business from September 24.

Deputy Burke stated that he is keen to see support shown to Longford Greyhound Stadium and its employees and customers.

Longford greyhound stadium had hoped to hold a 12 race card last Monday night, but this race meeting was eventually been deferred until Wednesday, September 25, with the first race having kicked off at 8pm.

“We are delighted to announce the reopening of Longford on Wednesday the 25th for racing.” Longford greyhound stadium posted online.

“This is a result of the exceptional efforts of, in particular Joe Quirke who has gone to great lengths to make the reopening possible, along with the support of the fundraising committee.

“A huge thanks to all the contributors to the fund without whose support it would not be possible to recommence racing.”

