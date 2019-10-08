Longford in mourning at passing of 'inspirational' Nicola

The close knit Longford communities of Newtownforbes and Drumlish and beyond have were plunged into mourning this week following news of the sad passing of inspirational and beautiful young mother Nicola Murphy (née Cawley) who courageously fought a long battle with illness.

Drumlish native Nicola, who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2015, passed to her eternal reward on Friday, September 27 and sympathy is extended to her husband Padraig; children Shauna, Gavin and Leanne, her parents James and Gabrielle; brothers Ian, Gary, Niall, John, Alan and James; sisters Sinéad and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Friends and family came together earlier this year to organise a number of fundraisers in Nicola’s honour, under the umbrella of ‘A night for Nicky’ and this featured a very successful concert in the Longford Arms Hotel and fashion show in O’Reilly’s Bar, Drumlish.

The mother-of-three underwent numerous treatments and trials since she was diagnosed, and poignantly on Friday, her death was announced on the 'A Night for Nicky' Facebook page.

"Our Nicky passed away earlier today peacefully. The Cawley and Murphy families would like to express a huge thank you to the communities within Longford and the county of Longford for their generosity, love and support to Nicky."

Many tributes have been paid to Nicola since her passing.

To the acclaimed song 'A Woman's Heart', her Moyne Community School classmates from 1990 to '95 posted a lovely slideshow of photographs dedicated to her memory.

A talented ladies gaelic footballer and singer, St Helen's Ladies Football Club posted on Facebook that their former player, Nicky was 'an inspirational lady with a strong heart and gentle soul', and she was also a former member of Longford County Choir.

Organisers of 'A Night for Nicky' highlighted how she 'fought every day for the last four years for her survival. She has borne more pain than most people can imagine and she has done so with a strength and courage one can only admire. She is one of the good ones, kind, thoughtful and beautiful'.

Whizzkids Drumlish, where Nicola worked for seven and a half years, posted on Facebook that 'a light has gone out in Drumlish and Newtown'.

They added, "She was the most kind, caring and inspirational person you could ever meet. Her caring and gentle nature shone in her role as Montessori/ Preschool teacher and the kids just truly adored her.

"To her wonderful husband Padraig whom she adored, her beautiful children Shauna, Gavin and Leanne, her Mum and Dad, Gaby and Jim, her sisters and brothers and extended Cawley and Murphy family we offer our sincere sympathy to you all. Ye have lost an amazing and wonderful lady."

The late Nicola Murphy (née Cawley) reposed at her parents' residence, James and Gabrielle, Mill Road, Drumlish with removal to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.

Her Funeral Mass took place on Monday, September 30 followed by burial in the local cemetery. May she Rest in Peace.