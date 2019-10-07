Longford Councillors dispute the mystery of the disappearing ducks

The sudden disappearance of a number of ducks from the Mall caused as much congecture as it did confusion last week.

Cllr Gerry Warnock said the birds, which had been transferred to the Mall under Community Grants Scheme funding may have been “fleeced”.

Fine Gael's John Browne, offering up a wry grin, intimated they had perhaps flown away, prompting Cllr Warnock to insist: “No, they were clipped.”

Cllr Joe Flaherty, though, said it was his belief from talking to local gun club officials that vermin were to blame for the ducks unexpected disappearance.

