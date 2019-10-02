Old school house in Longford goes up for auction this week

The Leinster Property Auction team will hold their fourth public auction event of the year at 7pm on Thursday, October 3, in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

The company also have ongoing online auctions at leinsterpropertyauction.ie, which is proving more and more popular with buyers and vendors alike. The company will also hold their final public auction event of the year on Thursday December 5, also in the Clayton Hotel.

Auction Director Patrick Folan commented: “We have a large selection of properties from throughout the province going forward to our public auction on October 3rd and we are experiencing strong enquiry and viewing levels on the majority of available lots.

“The auction event will offer a good mix of realistically priced family homes and residential along with a number of commercial investment properties from across Leinster and also Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal.

“We have noted an uplift in viewing levels since the beginning of September and expect this to continue over the next few weeks. Viewings are still available on all properties, please contact the auction team to arrange at the earliest opportunity.”

1.) St Barry's, Old School House, Longfield, Edgeworthstown:

Offered at bids over €245,000 in partnership with Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt, this is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a fully renovated and extended school house dating back to 1929.

It features spacious living accommodation, 5 double bedrooms and raised timber ceiling on the first floor leading to a balcony.

The present owners have put heart and soul into this home retaining some of the original features of the school including some floor tiles, the two side doors which were the boys and girls entrance.

The property is set on a mature site of approx. half an acre with original school outbuilding. Superbly located just 3km off the motorway making easy access for those commuting to and from Dublin.



2.) Tierlahood School House, Stradone, Cavan:

Offered at bids over €45,000 in partnership with Martin Shortt Auctioneers.

A unique opportunity to purchase an Old School House, on a circa 0.25 acre site. The property is in need of total refurbishment, however, it is been sold with the benefit of full planning permission for a 3 bed residence with new entrance.

3.) 22 Lough Ree Park, Ballyleague, Roscommon:

Offered at bids over €115,000 in partnership with Oates Auctioneers.

A fine 4 bed semi-detached residence, which is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, adjacent to Lanesboro Town Centre.

The property is presented for sale in excellent condition throughout and boasts of large mature gardens to the front and rear of the property.

