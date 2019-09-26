Small quantity of cannabis and other items seized after search of house in Granard

Gardaí in Granard have confirmed the seizure of a number of items following the search of a premises in the locality.

The search occurred at approximately 8:30am earlier today, Thursday September 26, at a house on the Longford Road, Granard, Co. Longford.

It is understood that a small quantity of cannabis herb and other items were seized during the search. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

