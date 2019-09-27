LARCC unveil new bereavement support group for kids up to the age of 18

LARCC Cancer Support Centre is delighted to announce details of a new group – A Bereavement Support Group for Young People - aged 10-18 years who have been recently bereaved, regardless of the nature of the bereavement.

This new group has been developed by LARCC’s Play Therapist and has been born out of demand from so many families who have been bereaved and who have young people that they are concerned about. There is a large demand for linking in with local community based services for vital supports at critical, stressful and sad times in their lives.

The group will run for seven weekly sessions from 6.30pm to 8.15pm starting on Tuesday, October 1. This group will help young people explore their feelings in a safe space and will help them to identify the symptoms of grief including Irritability, Becoming Distressed, Anger, Anxiety and Sadness.

Spaces are limited so for further information please contact the LARCC Centre in Multyfarnham on 044 9371971 or email info@cancersupport.ie.

