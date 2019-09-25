Longford local wins €7,505 from €5 bet

One household in County Longford is enjoying the fruits of a €5 flutter after they landed a tasty four-figure sum from just three lucky Lotto numbers.

The anonymous customer placed a €5 treble in a BoyleSports shop in the County on Tuesday, September 24, and were left hoping for the trio of numbers to come out in the EuroMillions Plus draw that evening.

They were up against odds of 1,500/1 for all three numbers to roll out but it only took a matter of seconds for the betslip to multiply in value as their selected numbers 5, 49, and 50 all dropped out of the machine.

The spectacular run meant the Longford punter was able to return to the shop to swap their lucky docket for a total of €7,505.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Longford customer took aim at 1,500/1 odds for three numbers and their investment has proved to be a masterstroke.

"We congratulate them for scooping such a tasty amount from just a fiver and hope they enjoy splashing out with the winnings.”

